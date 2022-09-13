Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s birthday wish for son Yug: ‘The best part of life is growing up with you’

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol on Tuesday wished their son Yug on the occasion of his 12th birthday. The doting parents took to their social media accounts to share pictures with Yug and wrote heartfelt notes.

Ajay shared a picture with Yug from their recent vacation, and wrote, “The best part of life is ‘growing’ up with you. And, doing all the father-son things we pack into a day. Watching a show, exercising together, chatting, taking a walk. Happy Birthday Yug ❤️.”

In the picture, Ajay and Yug are posing in front of a fountain. Ajay is seen in an all blue outfit whereas Yug is wearing white.

Kajol also wished Yug in a social media post. In her picture, the two are seen sitting on a yacht. She wrote, “Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times ….Because….. u need them for birthday posts off course ;) Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart.. may u always have this much glee in ur smile! 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999. The star couple became parents to daughter Nysa in 2003, and welcomed Yug in 2003.

The two actors last shared screen space in the National Award winning film Tanhaji (2020). Ajay will be seen next in Inder Kumar’s Thank God with Sidharth Mahotra and Rakul Preet Singh, whereas Kajol is all set for the release of Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy. She’ll also feature in the Indian adaption of The Good Wife for Disney Plus Hotstar.