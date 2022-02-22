Ajay Devgn sets wedding anniversary reminder after getting death stare from Kajol on Koffee With Karan

Ajay Devgn has already set the reminder for his wedding anniversary two days in advance this year. Ajay, who’d celebrate 23 years of marriage with Kajol on February 24, shared screenshots from the episode of Koffee With Karan when he forgot his wedding date, leaving Kajol shocked.

Ajay and Kajol had appeared in filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular celebrity talk show in December 2018. As part of the buzzer round, Karan asked the two stars their wedding anniversary. While Ajay was confused between February 22 and 23, a fuming Kajol reminds him that they got married on February 24, 1999.

Ajay shared the screenshot with the caption, “Reminder.” The post invited several fan reactions who found the post too adorable. While a follower wrote, “Why You are So Cute Ajay Sir,” the other one commented, “What an epic segment this was.” Another fan said, “Guess you will remember forever now.”

Ajay Devgn who started Drishyam 2 shoot recently, will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He plays the character of Rahim Lala in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, with whom he’s previously worked in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). It also happens to be is Ajay’s second film with Alia Bhatt, as the two have also featured in SS Rajamouli’s RRR together.

Ajay is all set to make his digital debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming thriller Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, a remake of British TV show Luther. It also stars Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.