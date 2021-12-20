Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa parties with friends in red dress, shares photos

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa has posted several photos on her VSCO account, which have gone viral on other social media platforms. Nysa, who is studying in Switzerland, posted several photos from a party. In one of the photos, the 18-year-old is in a red bodycon dress with her friends. The second is a selfie, where she is posing with two of her friends.

Nysa is presently in Switzerland, where she is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education. Prior to this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Unlike other star-kids, Nysa’s Instagram account remains private. However, she occasionally shares photos of her life from her life in Europe on VSCO, which is picked up by fan clubs.

Nysa, who was born in 2003, is the elder sister to Yug Devgn. In an earlier interview with Twinkle Khanna, Kajol had opened up about sending Nysa away to Singapore. She did, however, admit that she isn’t sure if sending Nysa to an all-girls school like the one she went to ‘would be an advantage or not’, especially now. “I don’t think it would be an advantage,” Kajol said, and Twinkle agreed. “Right from the beginning, they have to get used to not looking at the other gender as an alien species.”

She had also mentioned how Ajay waits up for Nysa. “If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that,” Kajol had said.

Nysa turned 18 this year, and mom Kajol had penned an emotional note for her, mentioning the different stages of motherhood.