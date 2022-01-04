Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn looks stunning in little black dress, fans tag her ‘Bollywood-ready’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has kept her life private on the social media accounts. Even her parents chose to keep her away from the limelight. While she has not made her Bollywood debut, the celebrity kid enjoys her own fan following. There are several Instagram pages, which make sure to give the audience a glimpse of Nysa Devgn whenever she steps out. Now, a new picture of her is going viral on the social media handles. The photo is a mirror selfie. She is seen wearing a black dress in which she looks absolutely stunning. The photo has been receiving a lot of love from her fans. “Looking so beautiful,” wrote one, while another Instagram user went on to titled her as the ‘goddess’. Many tagged her ‘Bollywood ready’.

The picture has surfaced a couple of days after Nysa was seen in Mumbai. She had stepped out for dinner with her friends. A picture of Nysa from a Christmas party with her friends had also gone viral on the social media platforms. She was seen wearing a bright red dress for the occasion.

Currently, Nysa is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore. Prior to this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Kajol had earlier spoken about her daughter and how Ajay is a hands-on father.

“If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that,” Kajol had said in an interview with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India YouTube channel.

On the work front, Kajol had signed The Last Hurray, a Revathi directorial. “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called ‘The Last Hurrah’. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES,” she shared along with a picture. Ajay, on the other hand, has Runway 34, which marks his return to the director’s seat. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Ajay will also be seen in Thank God and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.