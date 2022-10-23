Ajay Devgn-Kajol wish paps at Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash; Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan attend celebrations. See pics, videos

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand Diwali bash last night, which was attended by most of the high-profile celebrities of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain attended the bash among others.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make a stylish entrance
Raj Kundra heads inside quickly while Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty pose
Kartik Aaryan at the bash
Sidharth Malhotra makes an entrance
Ajay Devgn and Kajol wish paps Happy Diwali
There seems to have been several Diwali bashes held across the city, another star-studded one being Ekta Kapoor’s bash, which saw the presence of numerous celebrities as well. The week has seen a flood of many such Diwali parties, including Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party, Manish Malhotra’s get-together, Kriti Sanon’s bash to name a few.