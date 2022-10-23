scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Ajay Devgn-Kajol wish paps at Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash; Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan attend celebrations. See pics, videos

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, Kajol and Ayushmann Khurrana were clicked at Anand Pandit's Diwali bash.

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar attend Anand Pandit's bash (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand Diwali bash last night, which was attended by most of the high-profile celebrities of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain attended the bash among others.

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan at Anand Pandit’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar at the Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan at Anand Pandit’s bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anupam Kher Anupam Kher at the producer’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharman Joshi Sharman Joshi at the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ankita Lokhande Ankita Lokhande at the Diwali bash with husband Vicky Jain. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make a stylish entrance

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Raj Kundra heads inside quickly while Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty pose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Kartik Aaryan at the bash

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Sidharth Malhotra makes an entrance

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Ajay Devgn and Kajol wish paps Happy Diwali

There seems to have been several Diwali bashes held across the city, another star-studded one being Ekta Kapoor’s bash, which saw the presence of numerous celebrities as well. The week has seen a flood of many such Diwali parties, including Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party, Manish Malhotra’s get-together, Kriti Sanon’s bash to name a few.

