Ajay Devgn shows off grey hair and beard in new photos, fans say ‘dashing’

Ajay Devgn will spot a salt and pepper look for Thank God. (Photo: Official Gautam/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn seems to be embracing his greys as his new look with a salt-and-pepper beard went viral on social media. Reportedly, Ajay will be seen in this new avatar in his upcoming film Thank God. The actor, who is currently preparing for the shoot of Indra Kumar’s film, has been spotted with a grey beard, a look he has not tried before.

Ajay’s new look first appeared on the actor’s trainer, Gautam’s Instagram page. He had shared photos of his birthday celebration which also featured Ajay Devgn. Fans have been calling his new look ;graceful’ and ‘dashing’ on social media.

Thank God also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie was initially set to go on floors in January this year, but got delayed as Ajay’s other projects were postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Thank God is said to be a slice-of-life comedy.

This year, we will see a string of Ajay Devgn films hitting the screen. Bhuj The Pride of India, which is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, is now releasing on Disney+Hotstar on August 13.

The 52-year-old actor recently also announced that he will be working on the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Naandhi. Ajay is co-producing Naandhi, a crime courtroom drama that received immense critical acclaim and was also a commercial success. The star cast and the director of Naandhi’s Hindi remake are yet to be revealed. The Telugu hit starred Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Praveen.

Ajay was last seen sharing screen space with his wife, Kajol, in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). In the ready to release sports drama Maidaan, he will be seen playing the role of a football coach. Ajay will also be seen essaying pivotal roles in films like SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which is scheduled to release in theatres in October, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. He has yet another film in his kitty, MayDay, with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, which he is also directing.

Apart from the long list of movies that Ajay is a part of, he is also preparing for his upcoming web series, Rudra- The Edge of Darkness, which is the Indian take on the successful British series – Luther. Esha Deol will be his co-star in this web-series.