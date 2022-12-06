Ajay Devgn is looking forward to seeing Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: ‘He is my favourite Maratha hero’

Ajay Devgn took to social media on Tuesday and shared that he is looking forward to seeing Akshay Kumar play the role of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

Akshay earlier today released a sneak peek of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, in which he is seen in the get-up of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He informed fans that the shooting of the film has commenced and sought everyone’s blessings. Reacting to that, Ajay tweeted, “Dear @akshaykumar, looking forward to seeing you essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film – Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He is my favourite Maratha hero and I’m happy yet another film is being made saluting this great warrior.”

Akshay replied to Ajay’s tweet by writing, “Thank you bhai (Thank you brother).”

Dear @akshaykumar, looking forward to seeing you essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film – वेडात मराठे वीर दौड़ले सात He is my favourite Maratha hero and I’m happy yet another film is being made saluting this great warrior. pic.twitter.com/DS1g4pzkxJ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 6, 2022

Earlier, at a press conference, Akshay Kumar had expressed his gratitude towards politician Raj Thackeray for suggesting him to do the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He had said, “I am playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I got the role because of Raj Thackeray. He told me, ‘Akshay you should do this role.’ And I was taken aback. It is a huge deal for me to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is a huge task and I would like to say I will give my best.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Drishyam 2, will next be seen in Bholaa. The actor recently released the film’s teaser and wrote in the caption, “Kaun hai woh… jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai.”

Besides playing the lead role, Ajay is also directing the film which also stars Tabu and Amala Paul. The movie is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It marks Ajay’s fourth movie as a director after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34.