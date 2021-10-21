Ajay Devgn opens up about losing his father on Into the Wild: ‘Sometimes, it gets too late’

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on the Bear Grylls survival show Into the Wild, and before the show’s premiere, a few snippets from the episode have been released to pique audience’s interest. In one such snippet, Ajay has spoken about the death of his father Veeru Devgn. For the unversed, Veeru Devgn was an action choreographer in Hindi cinema and was quite renowned for his stunt work. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 77.

Talking to Bear, Ajay shared that losing parents is really “tough”. “It is tough losing your parents. Because in the first 20 years of your life, you don’t care for them. You think they are stupid. They don’t know anything. You know everything. And by the time you have children, you start realizing what a parent actually is or what they must have done. And sometimes it gets too late also,” he said.

Ajay Devgn spoke about his father on Bear Grylls’ show. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram) Ajay Devgn spoke about his father on Bear Grylls’ show. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Since Ajay Devgn’s late father Veeru Devgn was an action choreographer, he endured a lot of injuries throughout his career. Ajay shared, “He was suffering from Alzheimer’s and a lot of injuries because of the stunts. He had to go through glass once when he was young, and he had 45 stitches on his head because that time glass break was real glass break.”

Ajay Devgn and Bear Grylls will be travelling to a remote island in the Indian Ocean for the latest episode of Into the Wild, where they will encounter various land and marine challenges.

This special episode of Into the Wild will premiere on discovery+ on October 22. The show will be available on Discovery on October 25. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Malayalam and Kannada.

Earlier, personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have appeared on Bear Grylls’ show.

On the film front, Ajay Devgn has Mayday, Maidaan, Thank You, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi in his kitty.