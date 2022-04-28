Ajay Devgn says if there was no language barrier, films could be released anywhere: ‘There’s nothing north or south…’

Actor-director Ajay Devgn stirred up a debate on the national language of India on Twitter on Wednesday. The actor got in a war of words with Kiccha Sudeep after he said that Hindi was not India’s national language. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ajay said that if there is no language barrier, films made in the north can be released in the south and vice versa.

Ajay, who played a small but significant role in SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian hit RRR, was asked if the film industry was becoming pan-Indian since forces from various film industries were now coming together. Ajay said, “There’s nothing south or north. It’s the Indian film industry. They are also doing the same thing, we are also doing the same thing.”

Ajay was then asked that earlier films from the south were remade in the Hindi film industry but now, films are dubbed in various languages to ensure a bigger reach. To this, Ajay interjected and said that the remakes are still happening, and the films are being dubbed as well. He said, “Humari films bhi vahan ban rahi hain. Agar language ka barrier nahi rahega toh fir aap apni film vahan release kar sakte ho, unki films yahan release ho sakti hain (Our films are also being remade there. If there is no language barrier, we can release our films there, and they can release their films here).”

Ajay tweeted to Sudeep on Wednesday that Hindi was India’s national language. “@KicchaSudeep, brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana,” his tweet read. This came after Sudeep had said at a film launch, “Hindi is no more a national language.”

This tweet triggered many responses from Sudeep who clarified that his statement was taken out of context. “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wishes to you always. Hoping to see you soon,” one of his tweets read. In another tweet, he wrote, “And sir @ajaydevgn, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir. 🥂”

Since the Twitter exchange, many celebrities have entered the debate. Ram Gopal Varma, Manoj Bajpayee, Prakash Belawadi have spoken about the ‘national language’ debate.

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 is due for release on April 29.