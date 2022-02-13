Ajay Devgn wants to play a supervillian, hints at Singham 3. Watch video

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday, dropped a hint that he is working on Singham 3. The first film, Singham, released in 2011, its sequel, Singham Returns (also starring Kareena Kapoor) released in 2014. Both the films were directed by Rohit Shetty, the third film in the franchise will also be helmed by him.

Ajay Devgn has hinted that Singham 3 is in works. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/ Instagram) Ajay Devgn has hinted that Singham 3 is in works. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/ Instagram)

Ajay Devgn posted a reel of himself where he answered a few questions. When he was asked “Would you rather remake a film or do a sequel?,” Ajay responded “make a sequel” and gestured 3 with his fingers, referring to the Singham trilogy with Singham music playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

This is not the first time Ajay has dropped hints that Singham 3 is in the works. He had earlier shared a picture of himself in a cop uniform with the name Bajirao Singham written on it and captioned the photo: “If you know, you know 😉.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

As soon as Ajay dropped the hint, his fans and followers expressed their enthusiasm about the latest installment of the hit series. Responding to his reel, many of his fans dropped heart and fire emojis, one person wrote “Oh My God! Did you just reveal that Singham 3 is in making? 🔥”, another wrote, “Ohh yehh trending alert guys #singham3 is coming aj sir 🙏.” Meena Iyer, author and CEO of Devgn FFilms, responded to Ajay’s reel with a ‘😂’ emoticon.

Ajay also said that he would like to play a supervillain rather than a super hero, and that he would rather not sleep and work all day than sleep in all day.

Singham, the first film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, was a remake of the Tamil film Singam starred Suriya, it released in 2011. The box office success of the 2011 film prompted the producers to expand the cop universe with Singham Returns in 2014.