Ajay Devgn doesn’t rule out Drishyam 4, says Mohanlal film ‘most suited for their audience’

Abhishek Pathak’s Bollywood crime thriller Drishyam 3 took a different route from Jeetu Joseph’s Malayalam counterpart, which released earlier this year, marking a departure from the previous two instalments of the franchise. That risk seems to have paid off, with the Ajay Devgn-starrer now crossing Rs 340 crore at the worldwide box office. But the actor maintains that it was a natural chain of events, instead of a cinematic rebellion, to tread a different path than the Mohanlal-starrer, which didn’t get the rave reviews the franchise is otherwise known for.

After Abhishek and his father Kumar Mangat Pathak’s production house Panaroma Studios acquired the Drishyam franchise from the Malayalam makers, the Hindi and Malayalam teams began working in tandem. “Honestly speaking, they had not decided to make a third one. We were toying with the idea, and I think all the writers worked out some ideas and they didn’t work. And finally, things fell into place,” Devgn revealed in a recent interview.

“We spoke to them, and we were like, ‘Let’s make it, we have a script.’ And then they said that they’re also working on something, and they had a script. So we thought, let’s hear each ot her out and decide what to do,” Devgn told Gulf News. After that, Drishyam 3 (Hindi) co-writers Abhishek, Aamii Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh, and Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) writer Joseph exchanged scripts.

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“Finally we came to the conclusion that this is a fabulous script, but it is most suited for their audience. And we were very confident about our script. So, then we decided that we will go ahead,” recalled Devgn. “When you work hard and then you get something which is to the point, then you’re confident enough to make it the way you want to make it,” he added.

Ajay Devgn hints at Drishyam 4

After the underwhelming response to the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, Joseph seems to be developing the fourth instalment. Though Drishyam 3 was billed as “The Conclusion” of the epic trilogy, Devgn hinted that like his deceptive character Vijay Salgaonkar, the makers may have a trick up their sleeve as well, hinting at the remote possibility of Drishyam 4.

“At the moment, it is a conclusion,” he said, before adding, “I can’t predict it.” However, when pressed about the possibility of another instalment in the blockbuster franchise, Devgn didn’t deny it outrightly. “The decision was, this is the conclusion. The decision right now is that this is the conclusion… Right now,” he added.

*Spoilers ahead*

In the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, when Siddique’s character, troubled by his wife’s depression treatment in the US, vows to finally get back at Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, the protagonist ends up having the last laugh yet again, even though that comes at the grave cost of physically hurting his elder daughter.

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However, the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 avoids taking that road, and instead uses Salgaonkar’s influence in the Goan Catholic community and his love for making movies as his weapons of choice. Also starring Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and Kamlesh Sawant among others, Drishyam 3 has earned Rs 217 crore at the domestic box office within just five days.