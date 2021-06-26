Ajay Devgn gets emotional on father Veeru’s birth anniversary, Dharmendra remembers his ‘most affectionate companion’

Ajay Devgn got emotional on his father Veeru Devgan’s birth anniversary on Friday. He took to social media to share a picture of himself with his late father and wrote, “I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa🙏. Life hasn’t been the same since.”

Veteran actor Dharmendra reacted to Devgn’s emotional post. He said he remembers the late action choreographer with ‘great love and respect’. “Ajay, love you my son. Be happy healthy and strong. Your papa, was my most affectionate companion. He will always be remembered with great love and respect. Take care,” Dharmendra wrote.

Devgn thanked the Apne actor for his kind words as he tweeted, “Thank you Dharamji for your love. Papa & I both loved you. And, I continue to do so. Respects to you Paaji🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

Veeru Devgan, a renowned stunt director and action choreographer, passed away at the age of 85 in 2019. He choreographed stunts in over 80 films.

On the work front, Devgn announced the Hindi remake of the 2021 Telugu hit, Naandhi along with film producer Dil Raju. He shared in a statement, “Naandhi is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve. Dil Raju & I have decided to join hands in remaking this film in Hindi to reach out to a larger audience. These are early days. The script is being finalised. Once we have the cast & key talent in place, I may be able to say more.”