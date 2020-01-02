Bhuj The Pride of India first look: Ajay Devgn is an Air Force Officer

Ajay Devgn in a still from Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ajay Devgn in a still from Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The first look of Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India was unveiled on Thursday. Devgn plays Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial, which is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

The director took to Twitter to unveil the first look of the war drama. Along with the photo, he wrote, “It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020.”

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling Bhuj: The Pride of India, had earlier said in a statement, “This courageous tale needs to be told because we want the current and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. He was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik?”

Bhuj: The Pride of India also features Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. It will release on August 14, 2020.

