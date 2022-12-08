Ajay Devgn finds his ‘small moment of peace’ with son Yug, Abhishek Bachchan sends love

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is a protective father to his two children, son Yug and daughter Nysa. He likes to spend whatever time he gets with his family. It seems like the actor has finally gotten free from his busy work schedule and has taken a vacation with his son Yug in Varanasi. Devgn is currently basking in the success of his last release Drishyam 2, which has done a business of Rs 194.46 crore.

The actor has shared an adorable picture of the father-son moment on social media. In the photo, Devgn is seen holding Yug as he lies on a boat with his eyes shut. Yug is looking into the camera. Devgn captioned the photo, “Yug & I, finding our small moment of ☮️ in the ♥️ of Varanasi.”

As Devgn shared the photo, his many fans showered love on the father-son duo. Actor Abhishek Bachchan left a heart emoji in the comments section. Many others dropped red heart emojis on the photo. One of the Instagram users wrote, “So sweet.” Another added, “❤️Wow true beauty.”

Earlier, Ajay had shared a photo from his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. He offered prayers along with a priest and wrote along with it, “Kashi Vishwanath ke darshan. Been waiting for this for a very long time! Har har mahadev.”

On the work front, Ajay will be seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He also has sports drama Maidaan in the pipeline, which is slated to release in 2023.