Saturday, April 30, 2022
Ajay Devgn says his overprotectiveness makes kids ‘retaliate and feel claustrophobic’, and then Kajol has to intervene

Ajay Devgn, in an interview, revealed that he hasn't seen either RRR or Gangubai Kathiawadi yet, because he doesn't watch many of his own films.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 3:10:57 pm
ajay devgn nysa devgnAjay Devgn says Nysa and Kajol are good at handling social media. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Actor Ajay Devgn, in a new interview, shared how disputes are settled at the Devgn household, when his children feel smothered by him. He said that the situations keep changing, and he intervenes when his kids get into an argument with his wife, actor Kajol, and she intervenes when they have an argument with him.

To Mashable India, he said that as a father, he has become a more stressful person. Ajay said that he understands the downsides to this, but protectiveness is too deeply ingrained in him. Ajay and Kajol have two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

He said, “You become stressed. You become overprotective. It’s a good thing and a bad thing. Sometimes your kids retaliate and feel claustrophobic, but you can’t but not protect them. Sometimes you have to let go also, and I try to do that.” Asked how such disputes are resolved, he added, “Team divide nahi hui hai, but they understand. Kabhi jab mera jhagda ho jaata hai ke you can’t go here, then the mother intervenes. Kabhi unn dono ka ho jaata hai toh I intervene (When I have an argument with them, their mother resolves it, and vice versa)’.”

In the interview, Ajay also said that he isn’t particularly fond of watching his own films. In fact, he said, he hasn’t even seen RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ajay appeared in extended cameos in both big-budget projects. “I haven’t, I don’t watch a lot of movies. I still haven’t watched RRR and Gangubai as well. I haven’t watched many films, I haven’t even watched many of my films. Sometimes what happens is that you get so busy at the time of the film’s release, that you don’t watch it, and later you skip it. That time is lost.”

Additionally, he also made his streaming debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a Hindi remake of British series Luther. He can currently be seen in Runway 34, which was released in theatres on Friday, and made around Rs 3 crore at the box office on its first day.

