Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan is no more, celebs tweet condolences

Veteran Bollywood action choreographer and filmmaker Veeru Devgan passed away on Monday morning. Following the news, many celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote on Twitter, “@ajaydevgn Heartfelt condolences to you and the family. He was a kind, gentle and generous man. RIP.”

While filmmaker Kunal Kohli tweeted, “#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family,” Ashoke Pandit posted on his Twitter account, “Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today.”

Actor Siddharth shared on Twitter, “Deepest condolences and strength to @ajaydevgn and his family. Prayers and respects to #VeeruDevgan sir, a stellar veteran stunt choreographer. R.I.P.”

Vicky Kaushal father and action choreographer Sham Kaushal took to Twitter and wrote, “RIP Veeru Devgan ji. Just came to know about this sad news. As an Action Director always ahead of his times & as human being par excellence. I became a stuntman with his blessings on 8th August, 1980 as he signed my application to become a stuntman & made me part of his team.”

He added, “My first day of shoot as a stuntman, stunt double & my first outdoor shoot was under him. He fed me in his house when I did not have anything to eat. Can’t help crying while writing this.”

Anupam Kher, Abbas Mustan, Aftab Shivdasani and a few others too shared condolences.

Veeru Devgan is survived by his wife Veena and four children, Ajay, Anil, Neelam and Kavita. He choreographed action sequences in over 80 films. 1999 movie Hindustan Ki Kasam marked his debut as a director.

Veeru’s funeral will be held today at 6 pm in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West crematorium.