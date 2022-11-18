scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 registers second-biggest advance sales of any Hindi film this year, is poised to deliver double-digit opening

Drishyam 2 is expected to deliver a solid opening at the box office, after outselling the likes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Vikram Vedha in the advance tickets department.

Ajay Devgn remembers director Nishikant Kamat, says Drishyam 2Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is now playing in theatres.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is set to surprise at the box office, after selling the second largest number of advance tickets for any Hindi film this year. A sequel to the hit 2015 film, Drishyam 2 is a remake of the original Malayalam language film, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 has sold 1.2 lakh tickets nationwide in the top three chains, as of 9 am on Friday. This is the highest for any Hindi movie this year, behind Brahmastra. Adarsh tweeted that the film pre-sold over 55,000 tickets at PVR, around 50,000 at INOX and around 22,000 tickets at Cinepolis.

 

According to Pinkvilla, the all-India advance figures for the film are around Rs 6 crore, and Drishyam 2 is expected to deliver a double-digit opening. The advance sales are ahead of other major Hindi films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha, JugJugg Jeeyo, Shamshera and more.

Also read |Drishyam 2 movie review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu film lands home its lesson a second time

The first Drishyam was a major box office hit, raking in over Rs 100 crore globally. Drishyam 2 succeeding at the box office would be a much-needed win for Ajay, who has had a series of disappointing releases in the last couple of years. Last year’s Bhuj: The Pride of India scored terrible reviews after it debuted on streaming last year. His last two films in a starring role — Thank God and Runway 34 — both underperformed. But three movies in which he played supporting roles — Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR — all did well.

Drishyam 2 was released in theatres on Friday, and has received positive reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer awarded it three stars and wrote that it ‘lulls you with its modest settings, simple characters, human cops, and a family caught in events beyond its control, till it lands home its lesson a second time’.

Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran in supporting roles. The first film was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, while the sequel has been helmed by Abhishek Pathak.

