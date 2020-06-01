Ajay Devgn donates oxygen cylinders, ventilators to Dharavi hospital

Ajay Devgn has also urged others to contribute to the cause. (Photo: Instagram/ajaydevgn). Ajay Devgn has also urged others to contribute to the cause. (Photo: Instagram/ajaydevgn).

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has donated oxygen cylinders and two portable ventilators to a new 200-bed make-shift health centre in Dharavi, Mumbai.

The Tanhaji star made the contribution through his production house Ajay Devgn Films Foundation (ADFF), a source close to the development told indianexpress.com.

The actor has also donated 700 ration kits to families in the area, which is the city’s COVID-19 hotspot, the actor confirmed in a tweet last week.

“Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate,” he tweeted at the time.

Earlier in April, Ajay Devgn donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to help Hindi film industry’s daily wage workers and technicians, who have been severely affected by the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

