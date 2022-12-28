Ajay Devgn doesn’t mind a remake of his debut film Phool Aur Kaante, responds if he can still ace the iconic split: ‘Would need a little practice’

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Wednesday said that he would like someone to remake his Hindi debut movie, Phool Aur Kaante. The film, helmed by Sandesh Kohli, came out in 1991.

Recently, the star took to his social media handle to share a clip where he is asked which movie of his would he like to be remade. Without as much as stopping for a beat, the actor answered, “I would like somebody to remake Phool Aur Kaante.” When asked if he could still ace the split, the actor said perhaps he could manage with some practice. “I would need a little practice, mahina dedh mahina (for a month or so), I think so. Koshish karni padegi (Will have to try and see).”

The actor had shared the video with a caption that read, “Phool Aur Kaante Returns has a good ring to it. What do y’all think?” The post was liked by Arjun Kapoor, even as Ajay’s fans bombarded the comments section, requesting him to make a sequel. One fan commented, “Once Again Action Mode.” Another wrote, “Yes i m very excited.” Yet another fan mentioned, “Please sir kar do remake can’t wait.”

Ajay Devgn is currently looking forward to the release of his directorial Bholaa, which will see him once again share screen space with close friend and frequent collaborator Tabu. Devgn was last seen in the successful thriller Drishyam 2.