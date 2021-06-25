Ajay Devgn, Dil Raju to remake Naandhi in Hindi: ‘Time to share an important story’

Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju are collaborating for the Hindi remake of 2021 Telugu hit, Naandhi. The actor shared the news on his Twitter account. “Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! @SVC_official @Meena_Iyer @kuldeeprathor9 @ParagDesai #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiInHindi,” Ajay wrote on Twitter.

Naandhi is a crime courtroom drama that received immense critical acclaim and was also a commercial success. The star cast and the director of Naandhi’s Hindi remake are yet to be revealed. The Telugu hit starred Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Praveen.

Producer Ajay Devgn shared in a statement, “Naandhi is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve. Dil Raju & I have decided to join hands in remaking this film in Hindi to reach out to a larger audience. These are early days. The script is being finalised. Once we have the cast & key talent in place, I may be able to say more.”

Dil Raju added, “Naandhi is made on a very important topic and we were keen to take this story to a larger audience. I am very happy to have collaborated with Ajay Devgn on an important story like this. We are in the preliminary stage of the film and will soon share more details.”

What is Naandhi all about?

Released on 19th February this year, Naandhi presents the trials of Surya (Allari Naresh) who is set up as a suspect in a high-profile murder case. He faces abuse as he is in custody. Finally, Aadhya, fresh off law school, takes up his case and they together prove his innocence and the abuse of power.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn’s production house Ajay Devgn FFilms and Dil Raju’s Productions. More details about the film still await.