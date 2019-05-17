De De Pyaar De leaked by Tamilrockers

The infamous piracy site Tamilrockers is at it again. After uploading latest south Indian releases like Mr Local and ABCD, the website has uploaded the full version of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De.

Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, looks like there is really no stopping Tamilrockers.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is a romantic comedy wherein the Bollywood star plays a 50-year-old man who falls for a much younger woman (played by Rakul Preet Singh). However, things take a dramatic turn when his former wife (Tabu) enters the scene. Chaos ensues and that is what forms the rest of the plot.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 2.5 stars and called it ‘a mixed bag.’

“De De Pyaar De is a mixed bag. Starting off as a breezy older man-younger woman sex comedy, tipping over into an emotional family drama, and trying to sustain a progressive stance while keeping up the randy quotient: it’s both hit and miss,” read a section of her review.

“Only in Bollywood will a 50-year-old be labelled a ‘buddhha’ not once, but several times over, just in case we didn’t get it the first time. Ajay Devgn plays said ‘buddhha’, Ashish, a wealthy London-based man-about-town whose chance encounter with twenty-something hottie Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) plunges the two into that elemental space where age is just a number, and hormones do all the happy jigging and jogging,” the review further read.