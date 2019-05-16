De De Pyaar De is a mature yet entertaining film: Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday remarked his upcoming film De De Pyaar De is not an out-and-out comedy-drama.

Advertising

He says, “I would not call it a complete comedy film. It is a slice-of-life film with situational humour in it. It is really mature and yet entertaining. There are a lot of other issues it touches upon in a humorous way. Also, it has many strong characters.”

Ajay Devgn plays the role of Ashish, a 50-year-old divorcee in the Akiv Ali directorial. He falls in love with 26-year-old Ayesha and the trailer shows him stuck between his ex-wife (Tabu) and girlfriend (Rakul Preet Singh).

De De Pyaar De explores the dynamics of a relationship differently. Instead of sticking to the conventional love story, it portrays romance between an older man and a younger woman. Devgn feels this evolution in the portrayal of romance onscreen has happened because of the change in society’s mindset. “Stories in Bollywood are getting more real and this has happened because society has started to open up about whatever is happening. So, it’s better for us because we can now start touching those topics which were left earlier,” he says.

Advertising

After Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015) and Golmaal Again (2017), Ajay Devgn and Tabu have reunited on the screen for De De Pyaar De. The camaraderie the two stars share on the screen is a reflection of their over twenty-year friendship. Talking about the comfort of working with Tabu and the perks of working with friends, the 50-year-old tells us, “There is comfort level when you work with your friends. It’s there between Tabu and I. Also, when you know the other person is a fabulous actor, then it gets even better and you enjoy working with them. Between shots and during the shots, there is a comfort zone and you get to be yourself.”

Devgn also shared how shooting a slice-of-life film is as much a challenge as it is fun. “It is fun but yes there’s a lot of depth to it as well. It gets a little difficult for you because you are funny in a way and are also trying to say something. So, you cannot be slapstick. You have to be real and also make it funny.”

Lastly, as we tell the actor about a fan’s request to stop promoting tobacco products, he says, “I don’t promote tobacco. My contract says what I promote is Elaichi and not tobacco.”

De De Pyaar De releases this Friday.