Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa enjoys London summer with cousin Daanish Gandhi, see pic from their vacation

Kajol and both her children Nysa and Yug are vacationing in London. Recently Kajol shared pictures from her holiday, now Nysa’s cousin Daanish Gandhi has taken to social media to share a set of pictures with her as they enjoy their time in the sun. Daanish wrote, “LDN SMRS (London Summers)☀️🌳.”

In Daanish’s pictures, the duo is seen sitting under a tree at Hyde Park in London. In the first picture, Nysa looks pretty in a white t-shirt paired with red pants, while her cousin brother looks dapper in a blue t-shirt paired with grey pants and sunglasses. The two can be seen twinning in white sneakers. Daanish also shared pictures of the picturesque scenery of the tourist spot.

Daanish, who is a filmmaker, writer and producer, is Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam Devgan’s son, his nephew.

Kajol, Nysa and Yug are having a great time in London. A few days ago, Kajol along with her daughter Nysa and son Yug were spotted at the Mumbai international airport as they were leaving the country for their holidays. Nysa, while she is spending time with her family in London, she also attended singer Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception there with her friends Orhan Awatramani and others. For the wedding, she opted for a beautiful light pink dress and her good friend, actor Khushi Kapoor reacted to her look by commenting, “These looks😭😭❤️”. Sharing the photos, Orhan had written, “I’ll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you 💕.”

Nysa recently celebrated her 19th birthday. In a recent media interaction when Ajay was asked if his daughter is planning to become an actor too, after she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra recently and given she has a huge social media following, Ajay had said, “She is studying in Switzerland and there are no such plans.” She is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.