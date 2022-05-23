Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan is oozing diva vibes in photos from Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception

Singer Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception was an intimate affair with only family members and friends in attendance. Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan also attended the event with her friends Vedant Mahajan and Orhan Awatramani. At the event, hosted at Victoria and Albert Museum of London, Nysa wore a perfect body-hugging pink dress, which she paired up with hot pink block heels.

Nysa’s friend Orhan shared many photos from the reception on his Instagram account. One of the photos featured Orhan and Guru Randhawa, while another picture featured Nysa, Vedant and Kanika. Orhan shared the pictures with a caption that read, “I’ll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you.” As soon as he dropped the photos, his friends dropped comments on the post.

“Wasting time never looked this good,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor, while Banita Sandhu thanked Orhan “for the viewing experience”. Fans dropped adorable comments for Nysa Devgan too. “Nysa is love man,” a comment read, while another fan praised Nysa’s fashion sense.

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor is on cloud nine. The singer, who married businessman Gautam Hathiraman on May 20, shared her wedding photos on her Instagram account. “And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet,” she wrote as the caption.

“Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero,” she continued.