scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa lives it up in Greece with friends, see her latest photos

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, has now landed in Greece with her friends. She was earlier vacationing in Amsterdam and Netherlands.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 10:16:07 am
nysa devgan new photosNysa Devgan is in Greece with her friends. (Photo: orry1/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter, Nysa has been touring Europe for the last few weeks. After roaming the streets of the Netherlands, Nysa now is in Greece with her bunch of friends. As always it is Nysa’s friend Orhan Awatramani who has shared a glimpse into the fun time the bunch has been having during their vacation.

The first photo in Orhan’s Instagram story gives a picturesque view of Greece’s island Mykonos. The next picture has Nysa walking along with her friend Vedant Mahajan, with her back to the camera. She is seen wearing a white top with a black printed skirt. In another photo, she stood in middle of Vedant and Orhan as she struck a pose for the camera. A photo of her with her bunch of friends from their fun evening in Greece also made it to Orhan’s photo dump on Instagram.

Also read |Ajay Devgn says his overprotectiveness makes kids ‘retaliate and feel claustrophobic’, and then Kajol has to intervene

In one of the videos shared by Orhan, Nysa is also seen grooving along with her friends at what looks like a nightclub.

nysa devgn greece Nysa Devgn walks around Greece with her friends. (Photo: orry1/Instagram) Nysa Devgn gets a picture clicked with her friends in Greece. (Photo: orry1/Instagram) Nysa’s friend Orhan Awatramani shared pictures from their Greece holidays. (Photo: orry1/Instagram) Nysa Devgan with her friends in Greece. (Photo: orry1/Instagram) Nysa Devgan also danced and enjoyed the evening. (Photo: orry1/Instagram)

Earlier, Nysa had also spent some time with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Amsterdam, when the two actors were shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal there. Photos from their get-together were shared by Janhvi and Orhan on their respective Instagram accounts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Nysa turned 19 in April this year. On the occasion of her birthday, her mother Kajol and father Ajay had showered her with love on social media. Ajay wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you 🤗.” Kajol posted a beautiful picture of her daughter and said she is “simply the best.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history

Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Express Explained

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

On day Sonia appears before ED, Cong to stage protest, calls for Oppn support
Delhi Confidential

On day Sonia appears before ED, Cong to stage protest, calls for Oppn support

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Lessons from Lanka crisis

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
EIA rules amended

Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

AAKROSH, IJAAZAT
From Sparsh to Masoom—here’s looking back at some iconic films of Naseeruddin Shah
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement