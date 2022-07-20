Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa lives it up in Greece with friends, see her latest photos

July 20, 2022 10:16:07 am
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter, Nysa has been touring Europe for the last few weeks. After roaming the streets of the Netherlands, Nysa now is in Greece with her bunch of friends. As always it is Nysa’s friend Orhan Awatramani who has shared a glimpse into the fun time the bunch has been having during their vacation.
The first photo in Orhan’s Instagram story gives a picturesque view of Greece’s island Mykonos. The next picture has Nysa walking along with her friend Vedant Mahajan, with her back to the camera. She is seen wearing a white top with a black printed skirt. In another photo, she stood in middle of Vedant and Orhan as she struck a pose for the camera. A photo of her with her bunch of friends from their fun evening in Greece also made it to Orhan’s photo dump on Instagram.
In one of the videos shared by Orhan, Nysa is also seen grooving along with her friends at what looks like a nightclub.
Earlier, Nysa had also spent some time with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Amsterdam, when the two actors were shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal there. Photos from their get-together were shared by Janhvi and Orhan on their respective Instagram accounts.
Nysa turned 19 in April this year. On the occasion of her birthday, her mother Kajol and father Ajay had showered her with love on social media. Ajay wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you 🤗.” Kajol posted a beautiful picture of her daughter and said she is “simply the best.”
