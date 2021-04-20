Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on 18th birthday: ‘Small joys like this are the only break in stressful times’, see photo

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn wished daughter Nysa, who turned 18 on Tuesday. The RRR actor took to his official Twitter account, and left a birthday wish for the teenager, along with a lovely click. He also used the post to send prayers to all those who need healing in these extraordinary times.

Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing.”

Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing. 🙏

Nysa Devgan made news recently, when a video went viral on fan pages where she was seen dancing to her mother Kajol’s hit Bollywood numbers along with her school friends. Nysa grooved to songs “Bole Chudiyaan” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and “Tere Naina” from My Name is Khan. She ended her performance with the famous song “Nagada” from Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. The video received immense love from Kajol’s fans, who began calling Nysa, Bollywood ready.

Kajol regularly shares pictures and videos with Nysa on her social media handles. The mother-daughter duo spoke about their bond last year, via a video titled ‘Quarantine Tapes.’

In the video, Nysa said, “Me and my mother are actually alike. She is way more chill than she will ever admit. I know both of us are really loud and both of us don’t have filters. We are pretty relaxed about what people think and their opinions about us.”