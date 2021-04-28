Ajay Devgn sets up emergency Covid-19 facility at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

Ajay Devgn has joined hands with BMC and Hinduja facility for this emergency facility. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is doing his bit to help Mumbai in the time of the Covid-19 crisis. The Maidaan actor and a few of his colleagues have joined hands with Hinduja Hospital to set up an emergency facility at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

As per reports, BMC has converted a hall at Shivaji Park into a 20-bed Covid-19 facility equipped with ventilators and oxygen support. Devgn, Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Sameer Nair and many others have also joined forces to contribute over Rs 1 crore to BMC’s “Smiley Account”.

Shiv Sena corporator Vishaka Raut said, “It is great that Ajay Devgn supported BMC.”

The Tanhaji actor has contributed the funds through his social service wing NY Foundations. Joy Chakraborty, COO, said, “It will be an extension of Hinduja Hospital.” The foundation will also be helping with food and medicine.

In 2020, Ajay Devgn helped by donating ventilators to Mumbai’s Dharavi as the area was badly struck by Covid-19.

On the work front, Ajay is looking forward to the release of Maidaan, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi.