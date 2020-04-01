Ajay Devgn contributes Rs 51 lakh to FWICE

Ajay Devgn lends helping hand to daily wage workers. Ajay Devgn lends helping hand to daily wage workers.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to help Hindi film industry’s daily wage workers and technicians, who have been severely affected by the nationwide lockdown owing to coronavirus outbreak.

Devgn becomes the second Bollywood celebrity to have made a contribution, after filmmaker Rohit Shetty who announced a donation of Rs 51 lakh on on Tuesday.

“Ajay Devgn ji made a huge contribution to FWICE. The situation looks better now as slowly the industry is waking up to the concerns of the workers and contributing in such larger numbers,” FWICE president BN Tiwari told indianexpress.com.

Producer Ashoke Pandit, who is FWICE’s chief advisor, today thanked the Tanhaji star in a video posted on Twitter.

He also made an appeal to other actors, directors and producers in the industry to contribute to the welfare of daily wage workers. Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has also asked for the account details of 15,000 daily wage workers to provide help, BN Tiwari shared.

Earlier this week, indianexpress.com reported Bollywood superstar Salman Khan would financially support 25,000 daily wage workers.

