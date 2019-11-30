Ajay Devgn confirms Golmaal Five with Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn took to social media to announced Golmaal 5. Ajay Devgn took to social media to announced Golmaal 5.

The fifth film popular comedy film franchise Golmaal has now been confirmed. Ajay Devgn, a mainstay of the franchise, took to social media to make the announcement.

Ajay tweeted a photo of himself with director Rohit Shetty and wrote, “A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive. #RohitShetty @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez.”

A tweet from Reliance Entertainment read, “#RohitShetty and @ajaydevgn are back with the 5th installment of our blockbuster Golmaal franchise, GOLMAAL FIVE! With this installment, Golmaal will become the first Bollywood franchise to have a run of five films #GolmaalFIVE @Shibasishsarkar @RSPicturez.”

The franchise began with 2006’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and was followed by Golmaal Returns in 2008, Golmaal 3 in 2010 and Golmaal Again in 2017.

The first film had Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The subsequent films have expanded the cast. The fourth film, Golmaal Again, had Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the primary cast.

Ajay Devgn is also starring in the lead role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, an Om Raut period biopic on Maratha military leader Tanaji Malusare. Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar also star.

Devgn was last seen in romantic comedy De De Pyaar De alongside Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.

