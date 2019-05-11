Ajay Devgn confirms cameo in Sooryavanshi

Director Rohit Shetty is working on bringing together his popular cop dramas — Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi –in one film, says Ajay Devgn.

Advertising

Devgn played the lead role in 2011 Singham and its sequel in 2014. Ranveer Singh featured in Simmba and now Akshay Kumar is set to feature in Sooryavanshi. Both Devgn and Akshay had a cameo in Simmba.

“There is a plan to make a cop universe film with ‘Singham’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’. That will be an altogether different film. We are building it up. We need to get a right script and we are working towards it. ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’ have become ‘desi’ superheroes and now ‘Sooryavanshi’. Getting all three is a great idea,” Devgn said in an interview here.

The 50-year-old actor will also have a cameo in Sooryavanshi.

“Yes I have a cameo in it,” he said.

Advertising

Devgn, who is also set to appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film, which is set to release during Christmas next year and will clash with Aamir’s Lal Singh Chadda.

Talking about the clash between his and Aamir’s film, Devgn said, “We don’t know what is happening about the clash, that Luv will decide. I heard the same day ‘Avatar’ is releasing in that case we both will have to run away. ‘Avatar’ is big.”

Devgn will next be seen in De De Pyaar De, which is slated to hit the screens on May 17.