Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Ajay Devgn is Chitragupt in Thank God first poster, film to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu on Diwali

Ajay Devgn's Thank God will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu on Diwali.

Ajay Devgn in Thank God (Photo: Instagram/ Ajay Devgn)

Actor Ajay Devgn shared the first poster of his film, Thank God, which is touted to be a laugh riot. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and will release in the theatres on October 25, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which will release on October 24. Considering that both the actors have experienced flops this year, there’s hope that these movies might pull Bollywood from its current stagnancy.

Ajay Devgn captioned his post, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family!#ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.” Rakul Preet shared the same message.

Thank God has been directed by Indra Kumar, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.  Indra Kumar has helmed the Dhamaal series, as well as the Masti films. He has collaborated with Ajay on the first Masti film, and Ishq.

This is Ajay’s third collaboration with Rakul. They previously worked on De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. Ajay could possibly appear alongside Sidharth in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force, which is set within Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, where Ajay plays Singham.

While Ajay’s last release Runway 34 didn’t take off at the box office, he appeared in extended cameos in two blockbusters – RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from Thank God, The actor has the long-delayed sports drama Maidaan, and Drishyam 2 in the pipeline. Sidharth on the other hand, has Yodha in the pipeline. Rakul Preet was last seen in the thriller Cuttputtli.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:50:33 pm
