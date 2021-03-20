Ajay Devgn chases Shah Rukh Khan in new pan masala ad, internet responds with hilarious memes and a request

The advertisement has come as a surprise to fans who had not expected to see Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan together on screen.

Ajay Devgn has a huge fan following and even those who don’t follow the actor in his cinematic outings are acutely aware of the actor’s presence thanks to his work in the commercial of Vimal Pan Masala where he displays his unique style.

In a surprise to his fans, Ajay has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in the latest commercial of the brand. The TVC is as whimsical as one would expect it to be.

This surely has come as a surprise to the fans who had not expected to see them together on screen, as they have never appeared in a film together despite being contemporaries for almost three decades.

People took no time in coming up with hilarious and creative memes.

Check out how fans reacted to the ad featuring Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan:

For the uninitiated, there have been a few faux-wars between the two stars but, of course, none of them were substantiated by the actors. The release of Son of Sardar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan on the same day further fueled speculation that things had gone sour between them, but looks like it’s all in the past now.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of Pathan and Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in Bhuj, Maidaan and RRR.