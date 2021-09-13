Ajay Devgn celebrates son Yug’s birthday in Maldives: ‘Happy times mean being around you’

Ajay Devgn has landed in the Maldives to shoot for the upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, a survival skills reality show that features celebrities venturing into the wilderness with the famous British survivalist and adventurer. Ajay is accompanied by his son Yug, who celebrates his birthday today. On Monday, Ajay shared a picture of Yug to wish him on his birthday.

Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote that for him, being around Yug means spending some “happy times.” The Bhuj Pride of India actor wrote, “Happy times mean just being around you YUG. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out.” Yug is Kajol and Ajay’s second child. The couple has an elder daughter Nysa, who was born in 2003.

Meanwhile, Ajay is all set to shoot for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The show has earlier featured Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar. Grylls has also hosted PM Narendra Modi as well in a special called Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi in 2019.

On the work front, Devgn has a busy schedule. He currently has films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan and Mayday in his kitty. He will also be making his web series debut with Rudra – The Edge of Darkness on Disney Plus Hotstar.