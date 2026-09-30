‘I called Mohanlal to watch Drishyam 3’: Ajay Devgn seeks Malayalam superstar’s ‘approval’

On Day 2 of FICCI Frames, Ajay Devgn and Drishyam producer Alok Jain participated in a discussion about the upcoming film and how it will end the Hindi franchise. During the discussion, Ajay Devgn revealed that he had called Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who played the lead role in the original Drishyam, and requested him to watch the film. He also explained why Drishyam: The Conclusion will answer the audience’s questions, clear their doubts and why he believes this should be the final installment of the franchise.

When it was mentioned that Mohanlal had called Ajay, the actor politely corrected her, and recalled his conversation with Mohanlal, “In fact, I called up Lal (Mohanlal) sir, not him, because I wanted him to see the film. Like he (Alok Jain) said that they do such a great job, and this time we have diverted completely. So, for me, I thought that a kind of an approval from him would be nice. I wanted him to see the film but he is on a holiday. It is very sweet that he kept interacting. I think he is going to watch the film soon there.”

Ajay Devgn also opened up about why Drishyam: The Conclusion should be the last installment of the franchise. The actor said, “It is the conclusion also because I feel that it is very difficult to write a Drishyam. We want to end it on a high, and the way the script has shaped up, the film has shaped up, I think we should put a stop right now. I saw the film yesterday, and my personal opinion is that it beats 2 (Drishyam 2).”

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He continued, “It’s not very easy to write. Like I said, your writers and directors are limited. You have to take the story forward from where it ended. You cannot get into a new murder mystery, now they get stuck in new situations, it’s never like this. When you get an idea, the concept is not, ‘Okay, let’s make a sequel of Drishyam.’ It’s like when you get an idea, and you start thinking, ‘Okay, this can become very interesting, it can be Drishyam’ and that’s when you start working. And, that’s when the director and the writer started working, and they must have rejected four first scripts after working on it. Finally, when we came to a script which really worked with the twists, and the turns, which are required in a Drishyam – the shock value that Vijay Salgaonkar will do what is unexpected and they will also do what is unexpected.”

At the event, Ajay Devgn described the audience as “evolved” and explained how their expectations have changed. He said, “If the audience knows what is going to happen next, then a Drishyam cannot work. So, when you get that right, then you decide that, ‘Okay, now, this is the highest point that we have reached. I don’t think we should go beyond that.’ It’s always better to leave it on a higher note. I don’t want the audience to feel, ‘Okay, now they are making one more…’ Maybe, we are not able to match up to their expectations. At the moment, we feel that the kind of scripting they have done, the film has shaped up, we’ve reached a point, I don’t think we can go beyond this.”

The Singham actor also revealed that Drishyam 3 has a completely new script, adding that the makers had made some changes to the story of Drishyam 2. “The Hindi Drishyam, in 2, we diverted it a little. The original (Malayalam film) did not have Akshaye Khanna’s character but 3 is a completely new script. These are two different films, and the way Abhishek and the writers have worked so hard on the script for the past nearly 2 years that it really gives you a high. The way it has shaped up, the scripting, it has come out fabulous, and that’s when we decided, ‘Okay, this should be the conclusion.’”

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Speaking about keeping the essence of his character intact over the years, the 57-year-old said, “It’s been so many years but where the script is concerned, it starts from where it ended the last time. So, you can’t divert too much into the character. But, yes, over the years, when you play the same character again and again, there is a certain kind of confidence. For the audience, the character cannot change too much but playing it becomes a little more different because years of experiences count and with age, there is a certain kind of calmness, and a certain kind of confidence.”

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Drishyam: The Conclusion also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta and Saurabh Shukla, among others. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.