Ajay Devgn buys new bungalow worth Rs 60 crore

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in RRR and Maidaan. (Photo: Express Archives)

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is now an owner of a new sprawling property in Mumbai’s Juhu. The Bollywood star bought the particular bungalow for around Rs 60 crore.

As reported by Times of India, the actor’s spokesperson confirmed that he was property hunting for the past one year, and that the new place, spread across 590 sq yards, is in the same lane where Ajay Devgn and his family, including wife Kajol and their two kids, Nysa and Yug currently reside – Shakti. The locality has several other B-town stars residing too, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.

Devgn’s new property was previously owned by Pushpa Valia. While the original price of the house is touted to be between Rs 65-70 crore, the cost at which Ajay bought the bungalow has not been disclosed. The actor reportedly struck the deal at the end of 2020.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is a part of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming RRR, also starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The magnum opus is currently in the post-production stage.

The producers recently announced that Netflix and ZEE5 have acquired its streaming rights. This means, post the theatrical release, the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of RRR will be available on ZEE5, and Netflix will stream the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions.

Ajay Devgn also has Maidaan in his kitty. While its makers refuted all reports of a digital release sometime back, sadly enough, the set of the sports-drama had to bear the brunt of Cyclone Tauktae.

Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor said he will have rebuild the set for the third time now. He first had to dismantle it during last year’s coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.