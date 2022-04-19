scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Ajay Devgn books March 2023 for Kaithi remake Bholaa

By: PTI | Mumbai |
April 19, 2022 7:48:35 pm
ajay devgnAjay Devgn is currently looking forward to the release of Runway 34. (Photo: Ajay/Instagram)

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday said his upcoming action drama Bholaa will release on March 30, 2023.

The film, directed by Dharmendra Sharma, also stars Tabu as a cop. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“Proudly announcing my next venture ‘Bholaa’, releasing on March 30th, 2023,” Devgn tweeted.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Also Read |Ajay Devgn on actors being criticised for endorsements: ‘If certain things are so wrong, they should not be sold’

Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. Devgn is currently awaiting the release of his directorial Runway 34, which features him alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

