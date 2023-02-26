scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Ajay Devgn arm wrestles with son Yug, says ‘Akeli ek ladai jise har baap haarana chaahata hai’

Actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug's arm-wrestling photo got the attention of filmmaker Kunal Kohli.

ajay yugAjay Devgn took to social media to share a photo with son Yug. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Twitter)
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn seems to have had a good weekend with his son Yug. Ajay took to social media on Sunday to share a photo of him arm wrestling with Yug.

The picture has Ajay and Yug looking at each other intensely as they arm wrestle. Ajay captioned the photo, “Akeli ek ladai jise har baap haarna chahta hai (The only fight in which every father wants to lose).”

Also read |Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn speaks in Hindi at an event for underprivileged students, watch video

The picture got the attention of filmmaker Kunal Kohli. He reacted to the post by saying, “The intensity in his eyes are as deadly as they are adorable.”

Many fans also reacted to the father-son photo. A fan commented, “Caption 🙌,” and another wrote, “Singhan vs Little Singham 😎.”

See Ajay Devgn’s photo with son Yug:

Ajay Devgn and actor-wife Kajol got married in 1999. They have two children – Yug and Nysa.

Recently in an interview with Mid-Day, Kajol spoke about how she explains trolling to her children. “You will always be protective about your children, but you have to [understand] that this is bound to happen. So, the four of us spoke about it. I explained to them that if there are two or five people writing negative things about them, there are 2,500 others who have said lovely things about them. They should concentrate on that,” she shared.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 19:55 IST
