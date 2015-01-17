Ajay Devgn appointed as Goodwill Ambassador of SAARC

Ajay Devgn: HIV/AIDS is one of the important diseases that India is fighting against.

‘Singham 2’ actor Ajay Devgn has appointed as the SAARC HIV AIDS Campaign Goodwill Ambassador and took a special pledge with over 80 youth of Mumbai and other senior dignitaries on the occasion of National Youth Day.

“HIV/AIDS is one of the important diseases that India is fighting against. And, it is good to note that India could keep HIV to a very low level. HIV is an infection, from which we can protect ourselves, by having correct knowledge about the modes of HIV transmission and methods of prevention. India has also focused on empowering youth with correct and complete information and services to enable them protect themselves from HIV/AIDS. Today, we are celebrating the birthday of Swami Vivekananda as the National Youth Day,” said the actor.

The other dignitaries who were also present at the function were Dr. Deepak Sawant, hon. Minister Health & family Welfare, Smt. Snehal Ambekar, Hon. Mayor Mumbai and Shri. Ashish Shelar, President B.J.P Mumbai and M.L.A.

