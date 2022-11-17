scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Ajay Devgn answers whether Drishyam 2 will be affected by audience’s disenchantment with remakes: ‘Loyal audience of a big star…’

In Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Vijay Salgaonkar, a man who is trying to protect his family, while Tabu is back as a cop, seeking revenge for her son's murder.

Drishyam 2Drishyam 2 is gearing to release on November 18. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/ Instagram)

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu are now preparing for the release of their upcoming film Drishyam 2. In the film, Ajay plays the role of Vijay Salgaonkar, a man who is trying to protect his family, while Tabu is back as a cop, seeking revenge for her son’s murder.

In an interview to Times of India, Ajay Devgn revealed that he and Tabu are at ‘loggerheads’ in Drishyam 2. “However, she’s a mother first and is absolutely right in being concerned about her own family. Likewise, I’m a father. For me as well, family comes first,” he said.

Talking further about his friendship with Tabu, he said that the good thing about their closeness was they ‘didn’t have to reflect’ on it. “The bond is deep, and we can pick up from where we leave it each time. On screen, I share a wonderful equation with her because she is a brilliant performer.”

He also reflected on whether remakes as a trend is passe and whether Drishyam 2 will be affected by the audience’s recent disenchatment. He said while remakes are not a new phenomenon, their relevance is being questioned in the era of pan-India films. “When a movie is remade with an equally favourite big star from their own region, the actor’s faithful audience or fan base will flock to see the remake. Hollywood remakes so many films with a different set of actors after a gap of a few years. People see both versions,” Ajay said.

Drishyam features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgoankar while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. Drishyam 2 is the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film, of the same name starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeetu Joseph. The sequel also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Tabu, reprising their roles from the first part of the thriller.  The first film was directed by Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 12:28:47 pm
