Ajay Devgn announces next directorial Bholaa, Kaithi remake to star him and Tabu

After Runway 34, Ajay Devgn is all set to don the director’s hat once again. On Monday, the actor announced his next that will also feature him and his good friend, actor Tabu. As per the announcement, the film, which is said to be a “high-octane, strongly-emotional drama, ” is in production and will wrap up the shoot by August 20. Bholaa is eying a theatrical release next year in March.

Talking about getting another film so swiftly down the alley, Ajay in a statement, said, “Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!’’

Bholaa is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the 2019 action thriller was about a prisoner who helps the police when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. The cops then help him reunite with his daughter.

Ajay Devgn earlier directed U, Me Aur Hum in 2008 which starred wife Kajol alongside him. His next film Shivaay (2016) had him as the principal star, while the latest Runway 34 (2022) also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rakulpreet Singh.

Earlier talking about multitasking on a set as a director and actor, Ajay Devgn had told indianexpress.com that it’s all about being well prepared. “The director is always at the forefront, as he has to handle the film and manage the whole team. He has to take all the calls himself. The director in me keeps guiding the actor in me. It is always the director telling the actor what needs to be done and what his vision is. And, I have always been a director’s actor. I was guiding myself and the rest of the team.”

He added, “There can never be a conflict. It is difficult to have a conflict when you are an actor and the director because when the director is working on the script, he is grooming his actors and characters. I was subconsciously grooming myself when I was working on the script. The actor in me knew exactly what the director in me wanted. It is complicated in that sense.”

Bholaa will hit cinema halls on March 30, 2023.