Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Mammootty celebrate India’s win over Pak in T20 World Cup: ‘Brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk’

India-Pakistan matches have always been massive crowd-pullers, and last night was no exception. When the two teams faced off in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it was a one-sided affair, as the Indian cricket team comfortably outplayed the Pakistan’s team, registering a dominant 61-run victory. Many celebrities took to their respective social media platforms to share their reaction to India’s win. Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Mammootty are a few stars who hailed the Indian cricket team’s win.

Ajay Devgn shared via X, “This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk Kya khela hai! #IndVsPak #T20WorldCup2026,” while sharing a bunch of photos on Instagram. Arjun Rampal wrote, “Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout out to @ishankishan23 #harharmahadev happy #mahashivratri2025 #t20worldcup2026.”