Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Mammootty celebrate India’s win over Pak in T20 World Cup: ‘Brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk’
Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Mammootty and a few more hailed the Indian cricket team's win.
India-Pakistan matches have always been massive crowd-pullers, and last night was no exception. When the two teams faced off in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it was a one-sided affair, as the Indian cricket team comfortably outplayed the Pakistan’s team, registering a dominant 61-run victory. Many celebrities took to their respective social media platforms to share their reaction to India’s win. Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Mammootty are a few stars who hailed the Indian cricket team’s win.
Ajay Devgn shared via X, “This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk Kya khela hai! #IndVsPak #T20WorldCup2026,” while sharing a bunch of photos on Instagram. Arjun Rampal wrote, “Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout out to @ishankishan23 #harharmahadev happy #mahashivratri2025 #t20worldcup2026.”
Actor Mammootty shared via X, “Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup2026. A proud moment for the nation.”
Veteran actor Anupam Kher celebrated India’s emphatic victory over Pakistan with a devotional note on social media. Reacting to the #INDvsPAK clash coinciding with Mahashivratri, he posted, “हर हर महादेव! जय भोलेनाथ। #INDvsPAK (Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bholenath).”
Anil Kapoor posted a picture of the Indian cricket team on his X account and wrote, “And that’s how it’s done (National Flag, punch and raised hands emojis). Super proud @indiancricketteam.”
Actor Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, “And we win !!!! #India at the top, always.”
On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “Ye mauka bhi..….gaya (This chance was also lost). Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kicka** early wickets by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7. My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue! #IndvsPak.”
See all the reaction here:
This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk
Kya khela hai! 🙌🇮🇳#IndVsPak #T20WorldCup2026
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 15, 2026
View this post on Instagram
This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk
Kya khela hai! 🙌🇮🇳#IndVsPak #T20WorldCup2026
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 15, 2026
That’s how CHAMPIONS play! 🇮🇳Story continues below this ad
Congratulations to Team India on yet another superb victory over Pakistan. Calm under pressure and dominant throughout. My best wishes to the team for continued success in the matches ahead.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/TXwTW2RVwD
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 15, 2026
Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup2026
A proud moment for the nation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Vv8GVwxwju
— Mammootty (@mammukka) February 15, 2026
The India vs Pakistan match was a Group A match at the T20 World Cup to enter the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Sunday.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that Peter Steinberger, founder of OpenClaw, will be joining the company to lead the development of personal agents. OpenClaw, a popular open-source bot, will now be supported by OpenAI as a foundation. Despite concerns about security risks, Steinberger is confident in OpenAI's ability to continue pushing his vision and expand the reach of OpenClaw.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05