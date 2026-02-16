Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Mammootty celebrate India’s win over Pak in T20 World Cup: ‘Brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk’

Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Mammootty and a few more hailed the Indian cricket team's win.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readBengaluruFeb 16, 2026 09:57 AM IST
india pak match reactionICC Men's T20 World Cup: The Indian cricket team comfortably outplayed the Pakistan team, registering a dominant 61-run victory.
India-Pakistan matches have always been massive crowd-pullers, and last night was no exception. When the two teams faced off in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it was a one-sided affair, as the Indian cricket team comfortably outplayed the Pakistan’s team, registering a dominant 61-run victory. Many celebrities took to their respective social media platforms to share their reaction to India’s win. Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Mammootty are a few stars who hailed the Indian cricket team’s win.

Ajay Devgn shared via X, “This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk Kya khela hai! #IndVsPak #T20WorldCup2026,” while sharing a bunch of photos on Instagram. Arjun Rampal wrote, “Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout out to @ishankishan23 #harharmahadev happy #mahashivratri2025 #t20worldcup2026.”

Actor Mammootty shared via X, “Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup2026. A proud moment for the nation.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher celebrated India’s emphatic victory over Pakistan with a devotional note on social media. Reacting to the #INDvsPAK clash coinciding with Mahashivratri, he posted, “हर हर महादेव! जय भोलेनाथ। #INDvsPAK (Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bholenath).”

Anil Kapoor posted a picture of the Indian cricket team on his X account and wrote, “And that’s how it’s done (National Flag, punch and raised hands emojis). Super proud @indiancricketteam.”

Actor Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, “And we win !!!! #India at the top, always.”

On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “Ye mauka bhi..….gaya (This chance was also lost). Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kicka** early wickets by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7. My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue! #IndvsPak.”

The India vs Pakistan match was a Group A match at the T20 World Cup to enter the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Sunday.

