Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Ajay Devgn and Kajol pen adorable birthday wishes for his mom: ‘Always need your blessings and guidance’

Ajay Devgan and Kajol took to their Instagram handles and dropped beautiful pictures with Ajay's mother Veena.

kajol and ajayAjay Devgn and Kajol with Ajay's mother. (Photo: Ajay, Kajol/Instagram)
Actor Ajay Devgn penned an adorable birthday wish for his “go-to person” mother Veena Devgan on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a picture with his mom along with a sweet message, “Happy Birthday dear Mom. You are my go-to person for everything in life. Always need your blessings & guidance.”

Soon after the actor shared the birthday post, fans swamped the comment section with their wishes.
One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday Aunty.” Further extending warm wishes to Veena on her 75th birthday. Kajol dropped a cute selfie with her mother-in-law and captioned it in Hindi, “Many many congratulations on completing 75 years! love you.”

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in Bholaa, which is helmed by himself. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’. It has been styled as the story of a “one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.”

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runwav 34 in 2022. The film also stars Tabu as the female protagonist and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Kajol, on the other hand, was recently seen in the emotional drama film ‘Salaam Venky’ along with actor Vishal Jethwa.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 20:20 IST
