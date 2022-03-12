Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34 releases thrilling motion posters

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s thriller drama, Runway 34, is all set to release in theatres on Eid, April 29. Devgn took to social media to share the film’s motion posters that feature him with superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

The motion posters have Devgn and Bachchan in stylised avatars. Runway 34 features Devgn as a pilot. Details of Bachchan’s character have been kept under the wraps. However, from the look of it, the actor looks like an investigative officer.

Taking to Instagram, Devgn wrote, “Brace for the unexpected.” He captioned his another post, “Brace for impact.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Touted as an edge-of-the-seat drama, Runway 34 was earlier titled MayDay. While announcing the change in the film’s title, Ajay had written, “MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one.” The film went on floors in December 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Runway 34 is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under his production banner, Ajay Devgn Films. Besides Devgn and Bachchan, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

Ajay Devgn has returned to direction after films like U Me Aur Hum (2008) and Shivaay (2016). Talking about his equation with senior Bachchan, he had told PTI, “He is a delight to work with. I’ve never seen a more dedicated actor. We are nothing in front of him. Once he is on set, he will keep rehearsing, keep thinking about the scene. It’s phenomenal.”

Runway 34 reportedly revolves around the workings of the aviation industry. It is inspired by a real-life 2015 incident that happened in India. The film’s script is written by Sandeep Kewlani.