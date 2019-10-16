First of Many: Ajay Devgn revisits Phool Aur Kaante

Ajay Devgn has over the years emerged as one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. In a career spanning nearly three decades, Devgn has given us innumerable hits like Vijaypath, Diljale, Ishq, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Gangaajal, Drishyam and Raid. This, apart from also being a part of critically acclaimed movies including Zakhm, Deewangee, Raincoat, Omkara and Raajneeti.

Devgn became an integral part of one of the first blockbuster franchise of Bollywood – the Golmaal series, soon following it up with the Singham movies.

He is one actor who has mastered varied genres – action, comedy, drama and even romance. While he continues to remain unstoppable at the box office, we go back in time to recall his first film, Phool Aur Kaante (1991) for this special. From his entry scene standing on two bikes, to the high-octane action sequences, Devgn has established himself as somebody to watch out for, right from the word go.

But how did Devgn land the lead role in Kuku Kohli directorial Phool Aur Kaante, which went on to become a blockbuster?

1. What was your first acting project? How did the project come to you?

I was forced to do it! I was in college. I was an assistant director. I was enjoying life. And my first director was my father’s friend. One day he came over and they both decided that I should be doing this film. I said it’s too early and I don’t want to work. But they pushed me into it and in one month, I started shooting for it.

2. What do you remember of your first day on set?

I wasn’t very insecure. I was fine, comfortable, because the attitude was “if it works, fine, otherwise also it’s okay!”

3. Were you nervous? How many retakes did you take?

That I don’t remember… Must be a couple of shots.

4. And who were your co-stars? How was the rapport with them when you got to meet or work with them again later?

We are good friends, Madhoo, myself… Amrish (Puri) ji is no more now. He was the only man in the industry whose feet I touched. We have worked so much together after Phool Aur Kaante. Before the film also, he was like family.

5. If given a chance to go back to your debut role, what’s that one thing you’d like to change or do better?

Not really. What can be better than Phool Aur Kaante?

6. One film or role that inspired you to become an actor?

That time I didn’t want to be an actor. After you get success, you start enjoying your work, and things like this. So once I started doing, I started enjoying it.

(With inputs from Arushi Jain)