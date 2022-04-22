Ajay Devgn accepts pan-Indian films ‘have got it right’, points out their strong connect with the audience

After the pan-Indian success of KGF 2, RRR and Pushpa The Rise, the conversation about larger-than-life cinema and how the audience is accepting it whole-heartedly has gained ground. While Hindi films made such films until a few years ago, the trend gradually shifted towards slice of life cinema. The few exceptions to the trend remain directors such as Rohit Shetty, who released Sooryavanshi in 2021, who are still keen on making spectacle cinema. Ajay Devgn, who has been a part of many such films, opened up about the same in a recent interview.

Ajay, who was the first hero in Rohit Shetty’s ever expanding cop universe told ETimes that larger-than-life aesthetics always work with cinema. He spoke about Singham and said that at the time, they did not expect the character to connect with women and children but when the film released, “a lot of women came up to us and told us they wanted their men to be like Singham.”

Talking about pan-Indian films getting the secret sauce just right, Ajay said, “These pan-India films I think have got it right.” Ajay shared that the common man connects with these characters because their origins are quite similar, and the fictional characters then take off towards a fantastical space, that feels almost aspirational.

Ajay is presently promoting his next film Runway 34, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and the actor-director shared that much of Big B’s career in the 1970s was filled with these larger-than-life characters that connected with the masses.

Ajay had recently shared that he will soon collaborate with Rohit Shetty on Singham 3 soon. The actor was recently seen reprising his character of the cop in Sooryavanshi in a cameo role. This was the first film after the pandemic that brought the audience back to the theatres and made almost Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.