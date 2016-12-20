After Drishyam, Ajay Devgn to star in Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Oppam

Ajay Devgn to play lead in Oppam Hindi remake. Ajay Devgn to play lead in Oppam Hindi remake.

Ace director Priyadarshan has announced in a statement that the Hindi remake of his recent blockbuster Oppam will star Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film, which was originally made in Malayalam, starred superstar Mohanlal and became a Mollywood box office hit that earned Rs. 50 crore.

The film’s Telugu dub was announced to release in late December. Oppam is a crime thriller about a blind elevator operator with a heightened sense of smell, touch, and sound. The man is charged with committing a murder and the movie revolves around how he hunts down the real killer and proves his innocence.

Ajay, whose recent release Shivaay was average at the box office, is presently shooting for Baadshaho. Before Shivaay, the actor was critically acclaimed for his performance in Drishyam, which was also a remake of Malyalam blockbuster by the same name and starred Mohanlal in the lead. The film was made in Tamil as Papanasam starring Kamal Haasan.

Interestingly, some of Ajay’s recent hits have either been adaptations of southern films or remakes. Meanwhile, the Malayalam star is already getting mileage in the Telugu movie industry with two back-to-back films, Janatha Garage and Manamantha.

Mohanlal is riding high on the success of Pulimurugan that has become the first Malayalam flick to join the Rs 100-crore club. His last three films, Janatha Garage, Oppam and Pulimurugan, have collectively earned over Rs 200 crore from the ticket sales.

