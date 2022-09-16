Ajay Devgn and Kajol did similar scenes with same dialogues in different movies: ‘Kajol beat me to it’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Friday took to his Instagram handle and shared a video collage of two similar scenes from the movies Tribhanga, starring Kajol, and his movie Runway 34.

The first video from Tribhanga features a worried Kajol holding a pack of cigarettes in her hand. A nurse comes in and tells Kajol that smoking is not allowed in the premises. An angry Kajol replies, “Jali hai kya? (Have I lit the cigarette?)” In the second half of the collage, Ajay is seen washing his hand with a cigarette in his mouth. A person, who is present in the washroom, says “No smoking here.” Ajay replies, “Jalaya toh nhi. (I haven’t lit the cigarette).”

Ajay Devgn captioned the video, “Arey, @kajol beat me to it,” to which Kajol replied in the comments section, “Don’t worry…still not planning to take a drag.” However, fans loved the edit. One fan wrote, “Both are legends. King of acting.” Another fan wrote, “You both are great.”

Ajay will next be seen in the movie Thank God, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. As for Kajol, the actor will be seen in her debut web series, The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka.