‘Breathing shallow’: Aishwarya Rai’s stunt double recalls 150-foot Raavan cliff jump ordeal

Remember the climax of Raavan, where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character, Ragini, leaps off a towering cliff into a gorge to stop her husband, Dev, from killing her captor, Veera? While the sequence looked breathtaking on screen, it was actually performed by Aishwarya’s body double, Sanober Pardiwalla—and it nearly turned into a life-threatening accident. In a recent Instagram post, Sanober shared a behind-the-scenes video from the 2010 film, revealing that she was left hanging midway through the stunt after an unexpected complication.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “150 feet. 3.5 seconds. One stunt I’ll never forget. During this cliff jump for Raavan, an unexpected complication left me suspended mid-cliff for nearly 30 minutes.” Sanober said she shared the clip to highlight an often-overlooked aspect of stunt work—not just executing dangerous sequences, but dealing with situations when things don’t go according to plan.