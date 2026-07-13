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‘Breathing shallow’: Aishwarya Rai’s stunt double recalls 150-foot Raavan cliff jump ordeal
Sanober Pardiwalla's composure eventually paid off, as the sequence from the Aishwarya Rai-starrer Raavan went on to earn a nomination for the prestigious Taurus World Stunt Awards.
Remember the climax of Raavan, where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character, Ragini, leaps off a towering cliff into a gorge to stop her husband, Dev, from killing her captor, Veera? While the sequence looked breathtaking on screen, it was actually performed by Aishwarya’s body double, Sanober Pardiwalla—and it nearly turned into a life-threatening accident. In a recent Instagram post, Sanober shared a behind-the-scenes video from the 2010 film, revealing that she was left hanging midway through the stunt after an unexpected complication.
Sharing the video, she wrote, “150 feet. 3.5 seconds. One stunt I’ll never forget. During this cliff jump for Raavan, an unexpected complication left me suspended mid-cliff for nearly 30 minutes.” Sanober said she shared the clip to highlight an often-overlooked aspect of stunt work—not just executing dangerous sequences, but dealing with situations when things don’t go according to plan.
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“In stunt work, preparation isn’t only about executing the stunt. It’s also about what you do when the unexpected happens. Stay calm. Control your breathing. Trust the safety systems. Conserve your energy,” she wrote. Recalling the terrifying ordeal, she added, “So that’s what I did—suspended beside a waterfall, breathing shallow, staying completely calm… and taking in a view very few people will ever see from that perspective.”
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Sanober Pardiwalla’s composure eventually paid off, as the sequence went on to earn a nomination for the prestigious Taurus World Stunt Awards. Concluding her post, she reflected, “Some stunts test the body. Some test the mind. This one tested both.”
Raavan, directed by Mani Ratnam with music by A.R. Rahman, starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vikram, Priyamani and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The film was released simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, with Prithviraj Sukumaran replacing Abhishek Bachchan in the Tamil version, while Vikram reprised his role in both languages.
Released in 2010, Raavan received mixed reviews upon release. It also marked Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s first film together after their marriage in 2007.
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