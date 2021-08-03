Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger Aashita Singh catches internet’s fancy, fans say ‘you can play her twin’

From actors to social media influencers, Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had many ‘lookalikes.’ There have been multiple women who have drawn comparisons with her because of how similar they look to the former Miss World. Joining that growing list is Indian social media influencer Aashita Singh.

After discovering her Instagram profile, many users couldn’t help but comment on how similar she looked to Aishwarya. Aashita also has numerous videos uploaded on her profile, where she can be seen lip-syncing to Aishwarya’s dialogues from films.

Here are some of Aashita’s popular social media photos and videos:

In one video, where she could be seen acting along to Josh track “Mere Khayalon ki Malika,” Aashita had captioned the video, “Meri khayalon ki malika #aishwaryarai #chandrachursingh #shahrukhkhan #josh #instadaily #instahits.” In the comments section of this video, one person commented, “Beautiful Aishwarya di.” While another asked Aashita to join the movie business ASAP upon seeing her charm and wrote, “Why are not trying in bollywood or tollywood you will be the next highest paid actress after @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb or if you both act twin sisters in a movie have you not received any offers your so talented @aashitarathore (sic).”

Earlier, actor Sneha Ullal, Manasi Naik and Pakistani celebrity Aamna Imrann have been in the news for their resemblance to the former beauty queen.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty.

The actor has joined the shoot for the Tamil film. She was recently seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya as she visited her co-star Sarathkumar’s home.