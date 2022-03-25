Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya looks adorable in unseen pic from school assembly

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is a popular presence on social media. After her speech in Hindi went viral a few days ago, a new picture of the star-kid has been making rounds of the internet.

An unseen picture of Aaradhya attending her school assembly has surfaced on in the internet and is being shared on several social media handles of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan’s fan pages.

Aaradhya Bachchan studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. In this picture she is seen wearing a face mask as it is mandatory for students, teachers and school staff since schools restarted earlier this month. Aradhya is seen standing in her school ground along with other students. According to the caption of the image, it is from the Republic Day celebrations in her school.

Netizens have reacted to Aaradhya’s picture and showered a lot of love for her. One of the users wrote, “Not because she is Bachchan. Just if we compare her among. Her wearing and body language is superb among other,” another another person called her cute, “she is so cute”. While people have been praising the star-kid, some are also questioning how a child’s picture has gone viral from the school, and the girl’s safety on cyber space.

Earlier, a video of Aaradhya reciting a poem in Hindi went viral on various social media sites. It left fans impressed with her Hindi pronunciations. The video also saw her father Abhishek Bachchan reacting with folded hands when a fan tagged him on Twitter.